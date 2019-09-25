UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 192,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:09 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 192,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 192,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 192,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 143,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1533.52 feet, which was 147.52 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 89,600 cusecs while outflow 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.95 feet, which was 175.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,200 cusecs and 28,300 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 151,600, 121,100 and 33,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

