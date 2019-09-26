Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 195,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 195,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 152,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 195,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 152,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.42 feet, which was 146.42 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 94,600 cusecs while outflow 125,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.60 feet, which was 175.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 17,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 120,600, 121,100 and 33,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala