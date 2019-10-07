UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 151,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 151,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 102,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 151,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 102,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1527.44 feet, which was 141.44 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 57,100 cusecs and outflow as 80,000 cusecs.

The water level in Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1207.

05 feet, which was 167.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 101,700, 98,800 and 49,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 17,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.741 million acre feet.

