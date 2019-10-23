Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 50,100 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com
Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 50,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,200 cusecs

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 50,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 66,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.23 feet, which was 139.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 32,800 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

95 feet, which was 161.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,100 cusecs and 2,800 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,000, 44,500 and 10,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 10,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.274 million acre feet.

