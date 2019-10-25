Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 55,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 55,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 55,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.50 feet, which was 139.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 30,600 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.

20 feet, which was 162.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,700 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 46,500, 41,800 and 13,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,600 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.297 million acre feet.