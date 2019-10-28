Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 56,600 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 56,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.83 feet, which was 139.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,800 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1202.

25 feet, which was 162.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,700 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,900, 38,400 and 11,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 9.291 million acre feet.