UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 68,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,700 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

80 feet, which was 161.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 41,100, 37,100 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,000 cusecs of water was released atNowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The totalwater storage stood at 9.235 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

LHC restrains PEMRA from taking adverse action aga ..

5 minutes ago

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

11 minutes ago

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 ..

6 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

6 minutes ago

District Art competition held

6 minutes ago

KP minister inspects water conservation projects i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.