Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,000 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1201.

80 feet, which was 161.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,000 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 41,100, 37,100 and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,000 cusecs of water was released atNowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The totalwater storage stood at 9.235 million acre feet.