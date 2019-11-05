Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,800 cusecs water

(@imziishan)

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 114,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 114,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1520.68 feet, which was 134.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 27,700 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1196.

60 feet, which was 156.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 66,500, 46,000 and 10,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 8.638 million acre feet.