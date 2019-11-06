Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 124,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 124,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1519.25 feet, which was 133.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,400 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1195.

65 feet, which was 155.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 82,600, 47,300 and 10,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 9,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 8.512 million acre feet.