Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 125,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 125,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1507.83 feet, which was 121.83 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,300 cusecs and outflow as 65,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1191.

35 feet, which was 151.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 75,900, 56,700 and 12,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 7.664 million acre feet.