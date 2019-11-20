UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 115,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 115,200 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 115,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 115,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1500.31 feet, which was 114.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.

95 feet, which was 147.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 74,200, 50,200 and 12,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 12,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 7.158 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Mobile phone imports increase over 48pc

1 minute ago

Decapitated Sumatran elephant found dead in Indone ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Rangers hand over recovered articles to orig ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

China welcomes Asad Umar's appointment as minister ..

18 minutes ago

Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Sa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.