Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 115,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 115,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1500.31 feet, which was 114.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.

95 feet, which was 147.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,600 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 74,200, 50,200 and 12,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 12,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

The total water storage stood at 7.158 million acre feet.