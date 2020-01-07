Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 125,000 cusecs water from rim stations on Tuesday

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 125,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 125,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.40 feet, which was 93.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1177.

15 feet, which was 137.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,800 cusecs and 2,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 26,700, 17,900 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.515 million acre feet.