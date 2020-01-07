UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 125,000 Cusecs Water From Rim Stations On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:04 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 125,000 cusecs water from rim stations on Tuesday

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 125,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 125,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.40 feet, which was 93.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1177.

15 feet, which was 137.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,800 cusecs and 2,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 26,700, 17,900 and zero cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.515 million acre feet.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From Million

Recent Stories

Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

8 minutes ago

Investors sue Daimler for $1 bn in German court ov ..

4 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz returns as world's youngest chancel ..

4 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation rises to 1.3% in December

8 minutes ago

Haris Rauf—ready for Big Bash League

18 minutes ago

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.