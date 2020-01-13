UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 31,300 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 31,300 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 31,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 31,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1481.66 feet, which was 95.66 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs while outflow 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.80 feet, which was 138.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,000 cusecs each respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21,800, 17,400 and 12,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

