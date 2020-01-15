Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 92,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 68,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 92,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,500cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.20 feet, which was 141.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,900 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 27,500, 19,200 and 12,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 35,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.