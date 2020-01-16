UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 54,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:23 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 54,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 54,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 68,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,700cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.70 feet, which was 141.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,100 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,200, 19,300 and 13,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

