Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 50,300 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 50,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 50,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.20 feet, which was 142.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 14,100 cusecs and 1000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 38,500, 19,900 and 13,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

