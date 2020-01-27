Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 42,100 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 42,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.65 feet, which was 146.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 13,200 cusecs and 2000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24,400, 25,400 and 31,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.