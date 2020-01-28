Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 49,100 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 49,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 49,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,800 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.85 feet, which was 146.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 10,000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 21,400, 18,900 and 16,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.