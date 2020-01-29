UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 55,100 Cusecs Water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 55,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 55,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.00 feet, which was 96.00 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,100 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1187.20 feet, which was 147.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,100 cusecs and 10,000 respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 33,800, 19,200 and 11,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

