Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 62,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:01 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 62,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 62,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1474.97 feet, which was 88.97 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 15,100 cusecs and outflow as 28,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.55 feet, which was 146.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,800 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,100, 36,500 and 2,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

