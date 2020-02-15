Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 122,500 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 122,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 122,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1464.61 feet, which was 78.61 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,500 cusecs and outflow as 55,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.90 feet, which was 141.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 57,700, 47,400 and 3,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.