Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 127,300 Cusecs Water

Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:41 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 127,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 127,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.23 feet, which was 74.23 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 13,500 cusecs and outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1179.95 feet, which was 139.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 18,500 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 61,200, 52,800 and 2,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

