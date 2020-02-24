Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 104,400 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 104,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.96 feet, which was 62.95 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 20,700 cusecs and outflow as 43,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.30 feet, which was 133.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 54,300, 36,800 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.