Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 100,500 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 100,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 100,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.37 feet, which was 60.37 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,100 cusecs and outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.40 feet, which was 131.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 15,600 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,200, 38,300 and 7,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.