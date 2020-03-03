Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 100,000 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 100,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,700 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 100,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1439.00 feet, which was 53.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1168.00 feet, which was 128.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,600 cusecs and 35,700 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 64,200, 35,500 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 14,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.