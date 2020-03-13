Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 75,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 75,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 115,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1446.23 feet, which was 60.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,300 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.80 feet, which was 132.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 34,300 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,500, 50,000 and 29,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 15,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 43,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.