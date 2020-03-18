Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 55,900 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 55,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 55,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 73,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1450.48 feet, which was 64.48 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 19,000 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.30 feet, which was 134.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 23,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24,900, 47,000 and 34,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 11,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.