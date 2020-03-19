UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 58,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 58,600 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 58,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 81,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 58,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 81,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1451.28 feet, which was 65.28 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,600 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.55 feet, which was 134.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,800, 40,600 and 35,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 12,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

