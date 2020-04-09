UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 88,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:34 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 88,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 88,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 108,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.89 feet, which was 87.89 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 22,600 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.50 feet, which was 154.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 35,400, 37,600 and 43,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 25,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

