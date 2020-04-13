UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 100,800 Cusecs Water

Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:29 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 100,800 cusecs water

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 100,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 111,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 100,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 111,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.93 feet, which was 87.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,700 cusecs and outflow 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1195.00 feet, which was 155.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,100 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43,200, 38,900 and 18,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 26,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

