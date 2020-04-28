Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 127,600 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 127,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 167,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.83 feet, which was 92.83 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 38,100 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1203.65 feet, which was 163.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 68,000, 59,100 and 31,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.