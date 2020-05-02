Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 160,200 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 160,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 192,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1480.00 feet, which was 94.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 50,500 cusecs and outflow as 49,900 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1207.20 feet, which was 167.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,400 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 91,600, 62,400 and 19,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.