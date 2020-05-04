Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 169,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 221,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 221,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.80 feet, which was 93.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 61,000 cusecs and outflow as 60,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1209.75 feet, which was 169.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 79,200 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 112,100, 77,500 and 12,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.