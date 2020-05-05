Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 191,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 191,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 215,500 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 191,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 215,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1479.05 feet, which was 93.05 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 59,500 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.90 feet, which was 170.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 67,900 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 116,100, 76,800 and 12,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 56,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.