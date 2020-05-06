Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 176,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 176,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 184,900 cusec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 176,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 184,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1478.02 feet, which was 92.02 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 53,500 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.75 feet, which was 171.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 59,900 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 117,600, 76,800 and 11,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 52,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 6,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Head Marala.