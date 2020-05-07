Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 194,600 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 194,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 184,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.79 feet, which was 90.79 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 49,100 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.20 feet, which was 172.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,800 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 111,200, 76,800 and 11,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 50,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.