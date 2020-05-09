Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 2149600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 214,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 186,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 214,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 186,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1473.67 feet, which was 87.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,100 cusecs and outflow as 80,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.80 feet, which was 172.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 55,500 cusecs and 48,500 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 105,500, 92,700 and 20,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 57,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.