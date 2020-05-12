UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 228,900 Cusecs Water

Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 228,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 191,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1467.31 feet, which was 81.31 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 51,200 cusecs and outflow as 92,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.00 feet, which was 173.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125,900, 96,100 and 22,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

