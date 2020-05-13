UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 233,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 233,400 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 233,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 195,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 233,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 195,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1465.27 feet, which was 79.27 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 53,100 cusecs and outflow as 95,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.10 feet, which was 173.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 149,400, 101,500 and 25,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 54,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

