UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 232,800 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:03 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 232,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 232,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 232,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.39 feet, which was 77.39 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 56,500 cusecs and outflow as 95,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.20 feet, which was 173.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 135,700, 114,700 and 25,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 50,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Cutlery exports decrease 3.45pc to US $72.051 mln

1 minute ago

Senate offers Fateha for victims of recent attacks ..

2 minutes ago

Finland reopens schools despite virus warnings fro ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic will cost global insurers $203 bln: Lloyd ..

2 minutes ago

WHO warns Coronavirus may not go away

22 minutes ago

Beijing Reviewing Countersanctions on US Officials ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.