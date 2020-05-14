Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 232,800 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 232,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 232,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.39 feet, which was 77.39 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 56,500 cusecs and outflow as 95,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.20 feet, which was 173.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 135,700, 114,700 and 25,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 50,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.