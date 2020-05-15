Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 225,500 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 225,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 238,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.65 feet, which was 766.65 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 70,300 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1214.00 feet, which was 174.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 78,100 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 128,200, 115,200 and 29,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 63,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecsreleased from the Chenab River at Marala.