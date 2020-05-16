Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 239,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 239,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Saturday released 239,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 274,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.44 feet, which was 76.44 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 71,400 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.10 feet, which was 175.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 88,600 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 135,200, 110,100 and 25,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 80,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.