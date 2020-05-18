UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 209,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 209,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 201,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1460.90 feet, which was 74.90 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 56,800 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1215.90 feet, which was 175.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 60,500 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 125,900, 112,700 and 25,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 53,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

