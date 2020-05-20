Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 202,600 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 202,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 202,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 178,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.70 feet, which was 71.70 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 52,200 cusecs and outflow as 85,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1216.50 feet, which was 176.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 53,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 139,940, 114,500 and 34,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.