Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 226,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 226,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 163,800 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 226,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 163,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.25 feet, which was 69.25 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 49,800 cusecs and outflow as 98,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1216.10 feet, which was 176.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,900 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 123,900, 109,200 and 36,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 39,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.