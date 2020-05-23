UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 271,200 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:46 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 271,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 193,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 271,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 193,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.67 feet, which was 62.67 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 59,800 cusecs and outflow as 116,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1214.65 feet, which was 174.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,900 cusecs and 80,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 122,100, 112,200 and 39,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 43,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

