Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 266,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 266,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 264,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 266,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 264,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1442.33 feet, which was 56.33 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 96,700 cusecs and outflow as 90,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.95 feet, which was 172.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 61,200 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 137,000, 116,500 and 28,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 67,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

