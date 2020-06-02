Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 285,700 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 285,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 272,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.21 feet, which was 59.21 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 103,800 cusecs and outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1211.25 feet, which was 171.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 57,700 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 169,500, 129,900 and 49,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 71,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.