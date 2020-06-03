UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 280,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:10 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 280,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 260,400 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 280,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 260,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1444.79 feet, which was 58.79 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 100,500 cusecs and outflow as 105,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.80 feet, which was 170.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,200 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 167,600, 132,300 and 54,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 71,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

