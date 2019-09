(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has reduced indent to 30,000 cusecs from Mangla dam due to closure of Upper Jhelum Canal (UJC).

The IRSA spokesman told that the UJC was closed due to the earthquake. In case of any operational constraint, WAPDA was allowed to take decision as per safety of the dam and power house structures, the spokesman said.